Many unconstitutional things happen in Pakistan: Justice Faez

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an application regarding giving 10 additional marks to the son of a government servant for recruitment as a Class IV employee and observed whether the sons of judges and chief secretary should also get special marks.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said many unconstitutional things happened in Pakistan, while Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan said allotting 10 additional marks to the government servant’s son would be biased treatment, not merit.

The remarks came as a three-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan heard the case. The counsel for the applicant, Tariq Mehmood, argued that Noor Muhammad did not get 10 grace marks which he deserved according to law because his client was the son of a government employee.

However, Justice Faez asked Tariq that he was a senior lawyer and must tell whether it was right constitutionally. Which law stated that the son of a government employee should get additional marks, he questioned. In his reply, the applicant’s counsel said he wasn’t prepared to explain the point and would argue the case after necessary preparations.

Balochistan Assistant Advocate General Muhammad Farid informed the court that the Class IV jobs were reserved for Ziarat while Noor hailed from Loralai. The Balochistan High Court had rejected his contention on the basis that the jobs were for the locals but the applicant was from another district.