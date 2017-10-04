Two commit suicide in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons committed suicide in separate places in the district on Tuesday, police said.

They said one Nasrullah ended his life by consuming poisonous pills over unknown reasons at Lar area in Prova tehsil.

The body was taken to the hospital for autopsy and later handed over to the family members for burial.

Also, 15-year old Muhammad Hanif ended his life by shooting himself over domestic issue in the limits of the Saddar Police Station.

Meanwhile, 10-year old Muhammad Saddam was on his way home when a speeding vehicle struck him on Sindh road, killing him instantly. The driver managed to flee the scene.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.