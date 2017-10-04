Wed October 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

October 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Two commit suicide in DI Khan

Two commit suicide in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons committed suicide in separate places in the district on Tuesday, police said.

They said one Nasrullah ended his life by consuming poisonous pills over unknown reasons at Lar area in Prova tehsil.

The body was taken to the hospital for autopsy and later handed over to the family members for burial.

Also, 15-year old Muhammad Hanif ended his life by shooting himself over domestic issue in the limits of the Saddar Police Station.

Meanwhile, 10-year old Muhammad Saddam was on his way home when a speeding vehicle struck him on Sindh road, killing him instantly. The driver managed to flee the scene.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement