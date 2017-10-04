MQM, PTI challenge PML-N’s election reforms bill in SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notices to attorney general for Pakistan and others on lawsuit challenging the controversial Election Reforms Bill introduced by the ruling PML-N to elect disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as head of the party.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi submitted that after disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court in Panama scandal, the lawmakers of PML-N have introduced Election Reforms Bill with the sole intent to pave way for re-electing Nawaz Sharif as the party head. They submitted that controversial bill was voted in the Senate on September 22 and the proposed section 203 regarding qualifications of the head of party was amended.

They submitted that Senate passed the bill with one vote without following the procedures. They said that if a person cannot become a parliamentarian due to operation of the constitution, likewise he cannot become the head or office-bearer of a political party.

They submitted that it was widely reported in the media that the PML-N will bypass all the procedures to get the Election Bill passed and also get the presidential assent on the same day to pave way to appoint Nawaz Sharif as party head.

They submitted that attempts to make a disqualified premier as party head

is violative of Articles 62,63 and 189 of the Constitution. They asked the court to declare that a prime minister disqualified under article 62(1)(f) cannot head the party, or be its office bearer and declare the election for the party's top position as illegal.

They further asked the court to declare sections 203,232 of the proposed Election bill ultra vires of the Constitution and restrain the PML-N from electing Nawaz Sharif as its party head. After preliminary hearing the court issued notices to the secretary law, Election Commission of Pakistan, PML-N and Nawaz Sharif and called their comments on October 5.