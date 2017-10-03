Debtocracy

This refers to the article, ‘The IMF’, (Oct 2) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The writer has made an excellent analysis of the scary economic situation. The article exposes the ‘all well’ narrative of the Ministry of Finance and showed the real picture which was foreign to the majority. The fact is that the economy is about to collapse. SBP reserves are deteriorating at a fast pace and can barely cover the country’s imports for the next two months.

On the other hand, the external debt has reached $83 billion. This is a real doomsday scenario. Under such circumstances, the indifference of politicians, political parties and parliament is not surprising. But the silence of the highest judicial forum and the security agencies in this regard is baffling.

Arshad M Khawaja (Karachi)