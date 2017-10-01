Spurious medicine factory sealed

LAHORE

Chief Minister’s Task Force on spurious, substandard and unregistered drugs raided a pharmaceutical factory on Sheikhupura Road.

The task force confiscated medicines, raw material, printing material and machinery and sealed the unit. Provincial Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Khwaja Imran Nazir visited and inspected the medicines. Khwaja Imran Nazir said the license of the factory was suspended since last June but the owner was continuously preparing medicines. He said the medicines were to be used as first aid.

Confiscated items include tincture iodine, pydone and petro gel.

The minister said that the unit was committing double violation of law as they were manufacturing medicines without license and ignoring all the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs). He said stern action would be taken against the owner(s) and employees would not be held accountable.

health sector: Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khwaja Salman Rafiq has said three days Pak-Medica medical and health exhibition held at EXPO Centre would bring tremendous opportunities for health sector and enhance bilateral trade between Turkey and Punjab.

He said the exhibition would be held every year in which Turkish and Pakistani manufactures of medical equipment would display their products. He said deliberations have been made with Ghazi group of Turkey for establishing a state of the art central lab in Lahore. Moreover, Hovelson Sesoft Company would extend cooperation for preparing Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) for Pakistan Kidney Liver and Research Institute, Lahore.

He said the three days exhibition would also be helpful for public-private joint venture.

Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah played an active role in discussions with Turkish delegates.

Primary Health Deputy Secretary and Pak-Medica Exhibition Coordinator Dr. Yaddullah informed that during the exhibition more than 2,000 people visited and expressed their keen interest.

At the concluding day of the exhibition, Khwaja Salman Rafiq and Khwaja Imran Nazir hosted a dinner in honor of the business community and delegates from Ministry of Health Turkey.