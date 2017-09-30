QWP striving for Pakhtuns’ rights, says Sherpao

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Sherpao said on Friday that his party was raising voice for the rights of the Pakhtuns.

Addressing a public meeting at Union Council Dhakki in Tangi tehsil here, he said that the QWP was the sole platform for the representation of the Pakhtuns in the Centre and province.Aftab Sherpao said that the manifesto of the party had focused on the rights of Pashtuns. “We have always worked for the rights of the Pakhtuns whether we are in power or in the opposition,” he said.

“The Pakhtuns rendered sacrifices for the stability and protection of the borders of Pakistan, but their services were ignored by the Centre and they were kept deprived intentionally,” he believed.

He said that QWP stood firmly with the tribal people on the Fata-KP merger and would strive hard for early merger.He added that the only solution to the problems facing the people of Fata was to merge the region with KP. Sherpao said that we should not be unmindful of the threats to the lives of the people.