CJP orders slashing NTS fee to half

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, on Friday took notice of high fees, being charged by the National Testing Service (NTS) from the aspiring candidates looking for government jobs and directed the authorities concerned to slash it to half.

The CJP took the notice on an application of a university student stating that for each job vacancy, they pay a fee which is too heavy for an unemployed person.

It was informed that a financial burden which many individuals cannot even afford on daily basis and have to forego applying for many positions. On such notice, the federal government has issued instructions to all ministries/divisions to make arrangements and ensure that 50 percent of the fee payable to testing agencies be paid by the all ministries/divisions and authorities out of their own budget to save the unemployed citizens from financial burden.

Further, while hiring services of testing agency, PPRA Rules should be strictly observed to ensure minimum rates of fee through open bidding. The chief justice called a follow up report as to implementation and outcome of above directive from the secretary, Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad, within two months.

Similarly, the chief justice also directed all provincial governments to take required steps to provide maximum relief to job aspirants and to submit a detailed report within six weeks.