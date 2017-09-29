Factory owner kills worker

LAHORE: A 22-year-old factory worker was killed allegedly by the factory owner and his accomplices in Baghbanpura police limits. The victim, who was identified as Babar, was a resident of Vehari. He was working in the auto-parts factory owned by Zeeshan in MominPura, Baghbanpura. Reportedly the victim had a scuffle with the owner. The owner tortured the victim with a rod. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The accused persons fled the scene. Police have registered a case against Zeeshan and four other suspects. The body has been shifted to morgue for autopsy.

