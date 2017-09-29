Factory owner kills worker

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 22-year-old factory worker was killed allegedly by the factory owner and his accomplices in Baghbanpura police limits. The victim, who was identified as Babar, was a resident of Vehari. He was working in the auto-parts factory owned by Zeeshan in MominPura, Baghbanpura. Reportedly the victim had a scuffle with the owner. The owner tortured the victim with a rod. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The accused persons fled the scene. Police have registered a case against Zeeshan and four other suspects. The body has been shifted to morgue for autopsy.
Comments