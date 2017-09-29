Six more record statements in Mashal murder case

HARPUR: Six more prosecution witnesses recorded statements before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Abbottabad, as the trial of all 57 arrested men continued here on Thursday.

Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University, was killed by angry mob in broad daylight on the premises of university after accusing him of committing blasphemy on April 13, 2017. However, he was later on acquitted by Joint Investigation Team of all the charges. On Thursday, six more official witnesses recorded statements before the ATC Judge Fazle Subhan in the Central Prison Haripur.