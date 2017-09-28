Khanum Tayyaba Bukhari injured in accident

Rawalpindi :Renowned Islamic scholar Khanum Tayyaba Bukhari met with a car accident on Wednesday morning. Khanum received injuries on her head and body, but it is stated that she is out of danger. She was on her way to Lahore to address a Majlis at Babul Ilm at Nishat colony, says a press release.Meanwhile, ladies Azadar Committee of Bargah-e-Alamdar, Sir Syed Road, Rawalpindi has requested prayers for early recovery of Khanum Tayyaba Bukhari.

