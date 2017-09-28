Fatima Fertilizer orgranises Dhaan Seminar in Gujranwala

Gujranwala : Recently, Fatima Fertilizer in association with Government of Punjab and Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku orgranised ‘Dhaan Seminar’ in Gujranwala.

The seminar brought together more than 3000 farmers. Chief guests included Secretary Agriculture, DG Agriculture, DG Agriculture Extension, DG Agriculture Research, President Kissan Ittehad, MNA Zafarwall, Hafizabad and Gujranwala.

The seminar focused on latest rice production technology, pect control and balanced use of Sarsabz Nitrate Fertilizers.

Secretary agriculture in his speech to farmers asked them to start incorporating latest technology as that was the only way their prosperity could be guaranteed. For this purpose, the government of Punjab is setting up 72 Hi-Tech Mechanization Service Centers in partnership with Fatima Fertilizers all over Punjab.

Latest agriculuture farm machinery and services will be rented out to farmers through these centers. At the end of the program, Fatima Fertilizer distributed 4 Umra tickets, 1 tractor, 2 motorcycles and other such high value gifts among farmers through lucky draws.**