Rayyan to face Yahya in tennis tourney final

KARACHI: Rayyan Jawwad and Mohammad Yahya cruised into the final of Under-14 singles event of the 5th Indus Pharma National Seniors and Juniors Tennis Championship here at Karachi Gymkhana on Tuesday.
Rayyan overpowered Mahatir Muhammad in the first semi-final, recording a 6-4, 6-3 triumph. Yahya thrashed Ghufran Fiaz 6-0, 6-4 to set up final date with Rayyan.In the Under-10 singles semi-final encounter, Abdullah Imran defeated Zain Ehtisham 8-5 to make it to the final.
In the Under-18 singles quarter-finals, Hassan Farooq beat Mohammad Dada 7-5, 6-3.In the Junior 18 doubles semi-finals, the duo of Nauman Aftab and Sahibzada M Ali overpowered the pair of Samad Arejo and Hadin 8-2.
In the girls Under-18 first-round matches, Hania Navaid and Varsha Das recorded identical 6-0, 6-0 wins against Rubina and Xenia Malik respectively. Aisha Ishaq trounced Aysha Yousuf 6-0, 6-0 and Apsra Shiraz defeated Tehreem 6-0, 6-1.
In the 45-plus singles first round, Kaleem Ghanchi recorded an immaculate 6-0, 6-0 victory against Akram and Kareem Gul Agha defeated Gul Hameed 6-3 (rtd).
In the soft tennis event quarter-finals, Robin Das blanked Imran Ali 5-0 while Saad M Ali also recorded a 5-0 victory against Hashash Kumer. Kamran Ahmed faced a tough resistance from Zubair Raja before recording a 7-5 win. Eibad Sarwar Hussain Khan thrashed Sufyan Shiwani 5-0.
