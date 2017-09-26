PMDC moves FIA against fake notification

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) president Prof Dr Shabir Lehri has said the notification circulating in social media and public regarding a ban on house job and internship for foreign students is fake.

According to a press release issued on Monday, the PM&DC president in a statement clarified that the notification was fake and circulated at the media by some vested interests, and the notice had no link with PM&DC. He added foreign students and their parents are in panic due to this act.

He said this case had been sent to FIA Cybercrime Cell to investigate the matter. He emphasised PM&DC MBBS BDS (admission, house job and internship) regulations 2016, which is not implemented as yet, is under litigation in different courts.

He informed the media that the graduates, who have done their MBBS and BDS from abroad and passed PM&DC National Examination Board exam (NEB) step III, are allowed to do their house job in public or private PM&DC approved hospitals.He said PM&DC is trying its best to convince foreign countries offering admission to Pakistani students to offer jobs and house jobs to these foreign graduates.