Multan traders reject increase in power tariff

MULTAN: The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has rejected hike in electricity tariff by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) and urged the government to reduce electricity and gas tariffs, particularly for the industry in the Punjab.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, MCCI president Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi criticised the Nepra, which allowed an increase of 48 paisa per unit in the average electricity tariff for Discos for 2015/16. He claimed that the Discos were also demanding hike of Rs 225 billion as additional revenue for them on account of line losses, non-recovery of bills, late payment surcharge, etc.

Roomi said that the much hyped textile package had so far proven ineffective in providing sufficient respite to the businessmen. He said that the export-oriented industry of the Punjab needed special attention as currently it was facing high cost of business. He said that the business-friendly initiatives of the government could enable the industry to grow and increase its production. He said that the officials concerned should take the private sector on board before taking important decisions. Roomi said that the industry was fast heading towards the total closure only because of high tariffs of gas and electricity.

SEMINAR: The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) organised a seminar in connection with the International Peace Day here.

Speaking on the occasion, MCCI former president Khawaja Muhammad Yousaf said that there was a dire need for peace and religious harmony in the country. He said that terrorists had no religion. He said: “Pakistan, as a country and as a nation, gives more rights to its minorities than neighboring India.” In India, 200 churches were burnt last year, he added. “We should work together to eliminate religious extremism from Pakistan,” he said. He said: “We all should give a joint message to the entire nation and the United Nations that they should pay attention to the people of Burma, Indian Held Kashmir and Palestine. The UN should take notice of the ongoing atrocities in Myanmar and find a durable solution to the problem.”

MMCI former vice-president Mirza Ali Ahmad, Ammara Manzoor, Munaza Batool, Yasmin Khakwani and others also spoke on the occasion.