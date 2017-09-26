Nawaz’s conspiracy to undermine judiciary, army will fail: Shujaat

LAHORE: PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain has said that the heinous conspiracy of Nawaz Sharif to undermine the army and judiciary will fail.

Addressing a gathering of thousands of people from every district and area on the occasion of the death anniversary of Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed in Gujrat on Monday, Pervaiz Elahi said Shahbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah are accused of massacre in Model Town. If they are punished, then in future nobody will dare shed the blood of innocent civilians.

Ch Wajahat Hussain and Hussain Elahi were also present on the occasion. Participants kept shouting slogans in support of Shaheed-e-Jamhooriyat Ch Zahoor Elahi.

In his address, Shujaat further said he has not seen such a bad time in Pakistan till now, for personal ego Nawaz tried to do all such work which was in his favour and against the country. He said everywhere slogans of ‘Go Nawaz Go’ are being chanted, slogans of ‘chor, chor’ have also been raised in Masjid-e-Nabavi. What more insult than this can be? If he is not bothered about himself, then he should at least think about his late father. Nawaz has not even spared his daughter and got her signatures on fake documents and then says mujhey kiyon nikala.

Shujaat said the Supreme Court and the army are two such institutions on which no pride is enough but Nawaz tried his level best to defame both these institutions. The Supreme Court deserves due appreciation for withstanding everything with courage “I am predicting today that new days are coming and circumstances will change soon”.

Heartily thanking participants of the death anniversary, Pervaiz Elahi said on the martyrdom of Ch Zahoor Elahi all opponents had gathered and tried every possible effort to end politics of our family but failed in achieving their objective, proof of which is presence of all of you here today.

The PML-N is in power for the last 25 years but still it is a laughing stock. “Chotu gang Shahbaz Sharif thinks that he will not be punished for shedding blood of 14 persons in Model Town. “I have faith in Almighty Allah and say Shahbaz and his colleagues Rana Sanaullah and former IGP will surely get such punishment which will be remembered in history.

He said ‘jangla bus’ which was made in China at Rs480 million per km and in India Rs250 million per km has been made in Lahore at Rs1.10 billion per km and in Islamabad at Rs2 billion per km, World Bank report has said Shahbaz has utilised 63 percent of Punjab budget only in Lahore due to which rest of the province is victim of deprivation.

He further said Nawaz is repeatedly saying why he has been shunted out, he has not understood till today that he has been ousted due to corruption, sucking blood of the poor people and oppression, the people have even thrown Sharif family out of their hearts, Sharif family and their colleagues have plundered the country and piled up their wealth, condition of Gujrat city is worst than before, billions of rupees were “spent” here so that boats are ruined in rain, national economy has been destroyed, N-League has been in power for 25 years but till now not a single megawatt of electricity has been produced till now, there is shortfall of 4000 megawatt in the country even today. Nawaz has taken all his wealth abroad and their own assembly members are crying as to what has happened to them.