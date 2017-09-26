MCB-AH launches first branch

KARACHI: MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited (MCB-AH) recently launched its first branch in Quetta, a statement said on Monday. The branch has been launched to provide innovative saving and investment solutions to the residents of the city, it added.

Muhammad Saqib Saleem, chief executive officer MCB–AH and Yousuf Durvesh, national business manager of MCB-AH, inaugurated the branch, which aims at opening new prospects of saving and investment opportunities for Quetta, the statement said.

In addition to conventional products, the branch will also feature a variety of Shariah-compliant investment services under the platform of "Alhamra" (an Islamic division of MCB-AH) for the residents of this region, it added.