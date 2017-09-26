Whose fault?

On Rawalpindi’s busy roads that are usually covered by a pool of vehicles, there appears to be a serious problem created by motorcyclists. A driver would never know when, all of a sudden, a motorist would overtake his or her car. This kind of reckless riding may result in fatal accidents.

Those ‘brave motorcyclists’ who race and overtake other cars on busy roads should be punished in accordance with the Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1965. These people do not wear helmets while riding motorcycles. They should be strictly punished in accordance with the law that says that if a motorcyclist is not wearing a helmet or if found to be speeding, he would have to pay heavy financial penalty.

Aamna Nawaz (Rawalpindi)