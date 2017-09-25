Pak-China air forces’ joint exercise termed ‘routine drill’

BEIJING: The ongoing joint training exercise "Shaheen-VI" between Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force that commenced on September 7 will conclude next week (September 27).

JF-17 Thunders, Mirage, F-7PG and ZDK aircraft from PAF along with PLA Air Force J-8, J-11, JH-7 and KJ-200 AWACS aircraft and ground forces including surface-to-air missile and radar troops are taking part in the exercise at the Korla Air Base in China.

Responding to concern shown by some neighbouring countries, Chinese authorities have termed such actions unjustified as, according to it, the joint exercise was "a routine drill". The PAF contingent, comprising combat pilots, air defence controllers and technical ground crew is participating in this bilateral exercise. During the exercise, the Chinese and Pakistani air forces demonstrated mutual trust by sitting in the same fighters.

In the ongoing joint drills, air force personnel cooperated in planning and implementing strategies, as well as learning operational concepts and tactics from each other. The previous drills only provided experience of sitting in the same fighter instead of cooperating in fighting.

Li Wengang, Head of China-Pakistan joint training command office, said that sitting in the same aircraft to fight was a reflection of the deep mutual trust between the two countries and their militaries.

Chen Lei, a leader of a Chinese pilot team, said that the drill improved trainees' skills and friendship, adding that individuals from both sides have become "buddies" after more than 10 days' training.

Meanwhile, the Chinese air force has dismissed concerns over its ongoing training exercises with the Pakistani air force, saying they were routine drills. "There's no need for some countries to overact and make a great fuss about it.

“They need to learn to get used to such drills," said Shen Jinke, spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army Air Force. It is international practice to hold military exercises, and simulated combat training with foreign armies are necessary for troops of every country to improve their capabilities to safeguard state security and national interests, the 'China Daily' reported, while quoting him.

The Chinese air force began high-sea training in the year 2015 and have passed through the Bashi Channel and the Miyako Strait on many occasions. China's high-sea drills have increased in frequency from four times a year to several times a month currently, which has tested the air force's combat capabilities on the high seas, Shen said.