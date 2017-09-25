Four sisters among six of a family burnt to death in Dir Upper

DIR UPPER: At least six persons of a family were burnt to death and two injured when fire gutted their house here in Sheringal area, police said on Sunday. The police said that the fire erupted in the house of Hamesh Gul, resident of Dogdara area due to electric short-circuit at midnight when they were sleeping. Four sisters including Maryam, Taslim, Nasrin, Warisha and a brother Mudasir son of Hamesh Gul and Shabir son of Yawar were burnt to death while Bacha Hilal, wife of Hamesh Gul and Yasir son Hamesh Gul got injured. The police have registered a case and started investigation. —

Advertisement