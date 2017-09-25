Outgoing diplomat calls for cordial Pak-Afghan ties

PESHAWAR: Stressing the need for cordial relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, outgoing Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Dr Abdullah Waheed Poyan said on Sunday that he always strived to normalise ties between Islamabad and Kabul.

Dr Poyan said when he took charge of his office about two years ago the tension between the two countries was on its peak and diplomats were reluctant to be posted here in such a hostile condition. He said he accepted the job happily as he considered Peshawar his second home.

The consul general said that before arriving in Pakistan, the Afghan president had advised him to work for strengthening friendly ties between the two nations tied in common religion, culture, history, customs and traditions.

The outgoing Afghan diplomat was speaking at a farewell function hosted for him by journalist community of the provincial capital. He said diplomacy was not an easy job as it needed determination at a time when the region was facing militancy and terrorism.

Dr Poyan said he even received life threats, but didn’t confine himself to his office and tried to interact with people, including writers, poets and journalists. However, he complained that some politicians refused to meet him despite his repeated requests on the pretext that they would be sent behind bars if they met with him.

He lauded the love and kindness of locals and said people-to-people relations were exemplary as both the nations shared common culture, language, religion and values. He thanked journalist community for the farewell party and said he would remember the love and sincerity of media persons and writers.

Professor Abaseen Yousafzai in his speech lauded the role of Dr Poyan in bringing the people of both brotherly countries closer. He said Dr Abdullah Waheed Poyan worked hard for strengthening people-to-people contacts and proved that the people tied in many bonds could not be separated from each other.

He said that his sincere efforts for enhancing brotherly relations would be remembered forever. Journalist Farooq Firaq appreciated the tireless efforts of Dr Poyan for normalisation of ties between the two neighbouring states.

He recalled Dr Poyan extended unprecedented support in arranging a function in honour of noted Pashto singer Khyal Muhammad. Other journalists Nasir Dawar and Zahir Shah Sherazi also paid tributes to the outgoing Afghan diplomat and said he played a vital role in normalising ties between the two countries.