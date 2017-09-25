Sagan wins historic third straight world title

BERGEN, Norway: Slovakia’s Peter Sagan pipped Norway’s Alexander Kristoff in a photo-finish to win a historic third straight world title here on Sunday.

Sagan emerged out of the final corner in the perfect position on Kristoff’s shoulder and just had enough to edge past the home favourite as Australia’s Michael Matthews took third.After his win, Sagan dedicated his victory to Italian Michele Scarponi, who died in April following a crash with a van near his home in Italy.

“I want to dedicate this third world title first to Michele Scarponi because he has his birthday tomorrow. I’m very sorry this year, I want to wish luck to his family.“And secondly I want to dedicate this victory to my wife, she’s expecting a baby.

“It’s a very nice finish to this season, I’m very happy.”Despite the length of the race it was only in the final 15km that a significant break was made that threatened to go all the way to the line.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe attacked on the final ascent of Salmon Hill, the one climb on the 19km street circuit the peloton tackled 12 times.Only Italian Gianni Moscon could follow him but was then dropped with 4.5km left.