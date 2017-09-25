Women shelter project

LAHORE :An NGO will soon launch “Chaaon”, a housing project, for the destitute and homeless women in the Punjab province starting from the provincial metropolis.

This was said by the NGO's chairperson, Ms Emma J and Finance Secretary Sheroz J Khokhar in a press statement on Sunday. The chairperson said that there was a dire need for shelter for thousands of destitute and helpless women in the province who were victims of various kinds of harassment and social injustices.

The NGO has been working on various projects of social development, education and awareness of the marginalised and oppressed segments of society in the low-income areas of Lahore for the last many years on self-help basis.

Emma J pointed out that there were thousands of homeless destitute women of all ages throughout Punjab who needed immediate support and attention. She said no government alone can resolve this important problem, therefore, her NGO came into action for the help of the helpless women. Initially the Save Homes project will be started from Lahore and gradually, it would be spread in other cities of the province.