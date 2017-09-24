Imran’s kindled beacon lighting country: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that Imran’s kindled beacon was lighting the whole country.

He said that both the PPP and PML-N had lost credibility and masses were looking towards the PTI as a ray of hope, which was already spreading light of hope across Pakistan because of honesty and commitment of party Chairman Imran Khan.

He said that Imran had awakened the nation, as people were weary of turn-by-turn rule of the PPP and PML-N.

Qureshi said that one reason of emergence of the PTI was the failures of PPP and PML-N, which miserably failed to come up to the expectations of their

voters. “Today, the people from PPP are joining our party, which could pocket just 1,414 votes in the recent by-election in NA-120,” he noted.

He said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was not ready to ‘accept that he is the prime minister.

“It means he himself does not believe that he is incumbent prime minister that disqualified Nawaz Sharif is the premier,” he charged while speaking at a PTI workers convention here.

The people of Sindh, he claimed, today wanted to get rid of corrupt leadership while PTI had recently organised large public meetings in Sukkur, Hyderabad and Dadu.

PTI leader believed that the eyes of entire Pakistan would be fixed on the election in NA-50 and there was a strong possibility that the result would be different this time.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader MNA Asad Umar said that he could foresee elections taking place soon in Pakistan, saying with the finance minister running away from the country and a bench probing the foreign minister’s iqama case, how they could govern. He added that the good news was that a larger bench had been constituted against the foreign minister.

He claimed that PTI would show excellent performance in next general election, already having pocketed 7.8 million votes despite rigging in 2013 general elections. Asad urged the party workers to get ready for elections.

About the amendment to the Election Bill in the Senate Friday, he said that this was quite unfortunate but insisted his party could not be blamed for this development.

Later, talking to journalists, Qureshi said that PTI’s legal team was weighing the option of going to the court against the Elections Bill 2017 and if it was deemed proper,they could opt for this move.