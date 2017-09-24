IT enthusiasts throng annual software show

Aptech, an institute for computer education, organised a software exhibition, titled ‘Aptech Vision 2017: Exploring Ideas for Tomorrow’, at a hotel on Saturday, attracting a large number of information technology enthusiasts.

Around 50 software developers and networking companies from across the country participated in the event, during which students shared their ideas and showcased various projects. Around 30 start-ups demonstrating innovation and advanced technologies were introduced by trained students, while five students were given awards for best creativity.

Aptech is operating 33 centres across the country, including 17 centres in Karachi, two in Hyderabad and one each in Mirpurkhas and Sukkur. In the annual software exhibition, students demonstrated their skills in Java, .Net, database development, Ajax, Web Application, Desktop Application, Mobile Application and other computer-related programmes.

“This year, more 2,500 Aptech students from all over Pakistan participated and created 1,500 projects in various technologies,” said Iqbal Yousuf Sheikh, Aptech chief executive officer, adding that the institute selected 200 projects for the annual software exhibition, Aptech Vision 2017.

“We explore ideas like Evolve Pakistan, which leads to socio-economic change in Pakistan by forming smart services for the society as well as to support for boosting Pakistan’s economy.”

Sheikh said the idea was to bring together all IT professionals for knowledge sharing, learning and networking.

He said it was their mission to create a bridge between future entrepreneurs and visionaries, who initiated innovative works on technologies to build a learning economy that could possibly help Pakistan evolve over the coming decades. “IT is the backbone of economy because no kind of institute could be operated without computer technology; thus, we are providing computer education with the slogan ‘learn today which the world will learn tomorrow’,” said Javid Iqbal, country manager of Aptech, adding that it was their mission to be ready for market professional learning.

Aptech is a platform for software developers because IT was a global vision. “The students can serve in any corner of the world from their home,” he stated, adding that there was a gap between the market demand and the academia, which must be bridged.

Javed Memon, regional director of the Higher Education Commission, also participated. He told The News that Aptech Vision 2017 was a big event, which must be appreciated.

“Universities don’t understand the importance of self-generated incomes though the HEC’s ranking for varsities is based on IT start-ups,” he said.

Memon said foreign varsities were trying to set up their own IT centres, but unfortunately local varsities had yet to take initiatives in the regards.