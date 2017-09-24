Alstom, Siemens in tie-up talks

Print Story
PARIS: French rail transport equipment company Alstom confirmed on Friday that it was in discussions with German engineering group Siemens over a possible tie-up with Siemens mobility division.
“No final decision has been made, discussions are on-going and no agreement has been reached,” Alstom said in a statement after Le Monde newspaper reported advanced talks were under way.
The French government said earlier on Friday that it had nothing against a potential merger between the two companies if the deal does not lead to job cuts.
