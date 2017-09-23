NAB’s notification pasted outside Nawaz’s residence barring sale of properties

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), through a notification, has barred former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from selling his movable and immovable properties.

According to the media reports, NAB has pasted the notification outside the residence of Nawaz Sharif in Raiwind, restraining him from selling his moveable and immoveable properties.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has also received a notification at his residence in Gulberg, Lahore. Copies of the notifications had also been sent to all departments concerned including SECP deputy commissioner Lahore, DHA and branches of all banks to restrain both from selling properties. The notifications have been issued under NAB Ordinance 999, Section 23.