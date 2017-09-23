‘Imam Hussain changed meaning of victory, defeat’

Islamabad :The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board and Head of Tehreek e Nifaz e Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that in the plan of Karbala, Imam Hussain (AS) totally changed the meaning to victory and defeat, says a press release.

While addressing at the start of Holy month of Muharram, Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi, said that success is the protection of objectives, even if one loses everything he has, and loosing objectives is defeat, even if one remains successful in protecting everything else. “The only way to counter the American and Indian aggression is to follow the path of Hussainiyat, leaders should take practical steps to protect the dignity and honor of Pakistani nation. Government should rather take practical steps then issuing simple statements against the anti-Pakistan activities in Geneva carried out by banned India funded organizations. Pakistan Army have always been sacrificing the lives of their soldiers for the protection of our beloved homeland, rulers and politicians should also fulfill their responsibilities and should also think transcendence to the protection of their rule and interest,” he added.

He stressed that the month of Muharram is the commemoration of the unforgivable events of Karbala, whose every incident gives absolute lessons to humanity to follow. Respecting this month because of the incident of Karbala is accepting and elevating the justice of Allah in its true sense. He said that to solve the contemporary problems faced to the humanity, they must follow the path of Hussaniyat.