Khalid Kharal’s Chehlum held

TOBA TEK SINGH: Scores of people attended the Chehlum of late former federal information minister Khalid Ahmad Kharal at Kamalia on Thursday. SC judge (retd) Justice Khalil Ramday, Faisal Saleh Hayat, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, State Minister for Textile Rana M Farooq, former Punjab minister Raja Riaz Ahmad, PTI central vice president Chaudhry M Ashfaq, PML-N MNA Chaudhry Asadur Rehman, former MNA Makhdoom Syed Asad Hayat, Air Marshal (retd) Syed Azhar Hussain, Riaz Fityana were among the prominent who attended the funeral.

