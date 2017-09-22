Fri September 22, 2017
September 22, 2017

Sugarcane growers protest against Tareen

BAHAWALPUR: Scores of sugarcane growers Thursday staged a demonstration against Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) general secretary Jahangir Tareen and demanded immediate reopening of Ittefaq Sugar Mills, Channi Goth, Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills, Muzaffargarh, and Chaudhry Sugar Mills, Rahimyar Khan, which were closed by court on his petitions. 

The protesters blocked National Highway near Lodhran for many hours. They raised slogans against Jahangir Tareen, alleging that he is the killer of sugarcane growers of south Punjab because he had filed petitions against relocation of the three sugar mills in the cotton growing belt just to maintain his monopoly of sugar mills. 

They took out protest rallies from Jatoi, Alipur, Uch Sharif, Channi Goth, Ahmadpur East, Noorpur Nauranga and Bahawalpur. 

