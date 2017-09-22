Modern system to monitor Muharram security, says Multan RPO

MULTAN: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sultan Azam Taimuri Thursday said a modern command and control system had been installed to monitor law and order situation during Muharram.

Talking to reporters, the RPO said some 7,876 cops were deputed in Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari districts to maintain Muharram security round the clock.

Taimuri said the sophisticated Divisional Control Room would work round the clock in three shifts and the whole security system including CCTV cameras in all the four districts were linked with it.

He said 3,240 Majalis would be held and 912 processions would be taken out in Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari aimed tight security. The RPO said 1,591 Majalis would be held in Multan, 311 in Vehari, 1,036 in Khanewal and 302 in Lodhran. About processions he said 487 processions would be taken in Multan, 128 in Vehari, 196 in Khanewal and 101 in Lodhran.

He said the Divisional Control System was linked with all the districts and all police officials have been appointed at their respective place of duties. The RPO said special security arrangements were arranged for woman Majalis in all the districts. He said in case of an emergency citizens can contact the Control Room through 061-6306709/ 9585 or 15.