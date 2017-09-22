NCHR concerned over violence against children

Islamabad: National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) on Thursday expressed serious concern over increasing incidents of violence against children in the country.The concern was expressed at a consultation tiled ‘Child Protection Mechanisms in Pakistan: An Overview of Policies and Practice’ held in NCHR head office.

The speakers said that violation of the rights of children in various sectors like example labor, education, sports, health are on rise which is very alarming. “NCHR has decided to deal with child rights issues as a priority,” said Chairman NCHR Justice Chowhan.

Member NCHR Ch. Muhammad Shafique said despite having several laws, policies and institutions for protection of children, incidents of abuses are increasing and children have become more vulnerable. He stressed the need to implement CRC concluding observations in letter and spirit.

Member NCHR Sindh Anis Haroon urged that children are the asset of our country and it’s a need of hour to rigorously campaign about the child protection mechanisms and laws. “Implementation of the laws has always been an issue so special efforts are needed to make the laws implemented in the true spirit,” she said.

Sparc Executive Director Sadia Hussain gave a detailed presentation on Child Protection situation in Pakistan. She presented a comparative picture of all the provinces regarding child protection institution and laws.

Legal expert Sharafat Ali said that there is inconsistency in the laws and there is need to have a deep analysis of the existing laws and frameworks in the country. He said that in the last 4.5 years, 115 laws have been passes by the parliament and 10 of which are somehow related to child protection.

Secretary NCHR Mashood Ahmed Mirza called for synergistic response to the concluding observation from international community. “All the stakeholders should join hands to cater the issues related to child protection,” he said.

Activist Sofia Noreen said that the mechanisms and processes of implementation should also be the part of the legislation so that it could be implemented as soon as it is passed.All participants urged to have a National Standards Child Protection Policy and asked for systematic and coordinated awareness campaigns regarding existing legislations, institutions and mechanisms in the country.