More hospitals

Cancer is one of the life-threatening diseases. In Pakistan, the number of cancer patients is increasing at a fast pace. A person suffering from cancer needs intensive care and top-notch treatment which is quite expensive and is not affordable by a majority of people.

In underdeveloped areas like Makran, there is no hope for cancer patients. The poor people living in these areas do not have enough money to travel to big cities for the treatment. It is unfortunate that the government has not yet established a cancer hospital in the region. It is hoped that the authorities will take notice of this problem and a state-of-the-art cancer hospital will be established in rural and underdeveloped areas as well.

Chandi A Samad (Turbat)