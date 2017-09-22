Pakistan to host New Zealand women in Sharjah in Oct, Nov

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be hosting New Zealand women in the UAE for three ODIs and four T20Is from October 31 to November 14 in Sharjah as part of ICC Women Cricket Championship Round 1. All matches will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The three ODIs will be played on October 31, November 2 and November 5. The four T20Is will be played on November 8, 9, 12 and 14.

