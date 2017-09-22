ITCN Asia generates over $100mln deals

KARACHI: Numerous successful technology enterprises signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth more than $100 million during the three-day 17th ITCN Asia 2017, the largest IT and telecom event of Pakistan, a handout said on Thursday.

“We are delighted to see the overwhelming response. It reflects the resounding success of this annual mega-event that promises great enrichment to technology-based industries,” said Umair Nizam, the project director of ITCN Asia, in a statement. “Nearly 70 percent of the exhibitors have already confirmed their participation in the next year’s event, because of the tremendous mileage gained from this event.” Nizam added the ITCN Asia 2018 would be even bigger than this year’s exhibition in terms of space and participation.

According to the official statement, the 17th ITCN Asia 2017 was held at Karachi Expo Centre attracted more than 65,000 visitors in three days from 19th to 21st September. “The Center of Information Communication Technology (CICT) at IBA Karachi also signed various MoUs to help other universities in achieving their technology-goals.

These institutions include: Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, IBA Sukkur, Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Benazir Bhutto Medical College Larkana and Benazir Bhutto University Lyari,” the event organising company said in the statement.