The by-election of NA-120 was held on Sunday (Sep 17). The analysis of the elections with the last general election’s paints scary picture for the PML-N. The voter turnout in this election was quite low. Back in 2013, 93,000 votes were casted in the same constituency. Nawaz Sharif was contesting and it was virtually impossible to defeat him in NA-120. While comparing the last two elections, we can conclude that the winning margin of the PML-N has dropped significantly.

It looks like the PML-N has not yet realised that nothing is as misleading as this victory. This win is too bad to be ignored, but for the PML-N, it seems that winning, however marginal, is just too good to be monitored. If the party maintains this attitude, NA-120 can be anybody’s constituency in the upcoming elections. With this result, the PTI must be sensing that they are nearly there.

Vasdev Hemnani

Mithi, Tharparkar