Garbage in the city

It is quite common in Karachi that heaps of garbage are dumped and then burnt near an electricity pole. This practice is both destructive and harmful. First, this practice tramples with the beauty and cleanliness of the city. Second, heaps of garbage around electrical installations do not only pose safety hazards, but they also act like a hindrance for utility companies when they are carrying out repair work. The situation becomes even more critical when the same garbage is burnt beneath the transformers or nearby other power installations in different areas.

This is extremely dangerous as there is a risk that the pole may catch fire. It is important that the local authorities take necessary action to create awareness and to establish proper waste management system for the collection of garbage. Karachi is a huge city with a population of around 15 million. In such a huge city, it is important that proper waste collection system is implemented to keep the city clean. Much smaller cities around the world are giving better facilities to residents than what the local authorities in Karachi have been offering. It is time we set our priorities and got them straight.

Umair Jaffer

Karachi