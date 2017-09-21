COAS confirms death sentence to four hardcore terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday confirmed death sentences to four hardcore terrorists involved in heinous offences.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here, the terrorists were involved in offences related to terrorism, including abducting, slaughtering of soldiers, attacking law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Pakistan.

On the whole, they were involved in the killing of 21 persons and injuring another person. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. The convicts were members of proscribed organisations. They were tried by the military courts and awarded death sentences. They admitted their offences before the magistrate and the trial court.

The detail is as follows: Shabbir Ahmed, son of Muhammad Shafique, was involved in attacking armed forces, which resulted in the death of Major Adnan and 10 other soldiers. He was also involved in kidnapping and slaughtering of four soldiers. The convict had admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court.

Another convict Umara Khan, s/o Ahmed Khan, was involved in attacking armed forces, which resulted in the death of three soldiers. Besides, he was involved in destruction of Government Girls’ Primary School, Hazara. He was found in possession of firearm and explosives. He had also admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court.

The third convict, Tahir Ali s/o Syed Nabi, was involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, resulting in the death of two soldiers.The fourth convict, Aftabuddin, s/o Farrukh Zada, was involved in attacking law enforcement agency, which resulted in death of a police official and injuries to another police official. He was found in possession of firearm and explosives. –