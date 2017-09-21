No one can declare Pakistan dangerous, says Ahsan

CHARSADDA: Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that no one could dare declare Pakistan a dangerous country. He said the sacrifices of law-enforcement personnel had ensured the elimination of terrorism from the country.

“All efforts to link Pakistan with terrorism will fizzle out. And no one can stop Pakistan from becoming an economic power,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at the passing-out parade of Frontier Constabulary in Shabqadar, Charsadda district.

Later, he held a press talk and answered questions on a range of issues.The stability of a country’s defence could be gauged from its economy, the minister said, adding that the economic condition of Pakistan was in bad shape in 2013 due to terrorism. However, he said that the country improved its economy when the security agencies brought the law and order situation under control.

The minister for interior said that the Frontier Constabulary personnel played a commendable role despite lack of resources in combating terrorism and stabilising the situation. He said the problems of the Frontier Constabulary would be resolved on priority basis. He added that its personnel needed more training to make the Frontier Constabulary one of the leading law-enforcement agencies in the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government was providing resources for Fata reforms. “We will rehabilitate and revive the economic activities in Fata,” he pledged. He said that development activities in Fata would result in mainstreaming of the region.

He said the economy was growing and the tourism sector had improved during the last 10 years.Ahsan Iqbal said the government was responding to the conspirators by ensuring good governance in the country.

Commenting on the China-Pakistan friendship and CPEC project, he said that Chinese investment in Pakistan had motivated investors from the rest of the world to invest in Pakistan.Earlier, he inspected the passing-out parade. Smartly turned out recruits belonging to different tribes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata who had completed their training took part in the parade.Commandant, Frontier Constabulary, Liaquat Ali Khan, earlier welcomed the minister.