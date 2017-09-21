Saad clarifies

LAHORE: Apropos a news item “Maryam working hard but should be cautious in speeches" published in The News on Tuesday, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique observed that it created an incorrect impression as facts were presented out of context.

Khawaja Saad Rafique had spoken to Geo News and answered questions put up by the reporter. The interview was run by INP news agency. "I had not referred to any public speech or speeches while talking about Ms Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Moreover, I never said that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the establishment and this particular sentence is factually incorrect and parts of the interview are misreported by the reporting agency," Saad observed.