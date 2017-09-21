Pakistan objects to excessive Canadian visa rejection

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has formally raised objections with Canadian High Commissioner here in Islamabad over the issue of excessive increase in visa rejection for its nationals without having any solid justification, terming it as major stumbling block in the way for establishing long and durable relations.

Islamabad has also asked Canada to consider its policy towards rampant usage of issuing travel advisories for barring its nationals to visit Pakistan, arguing that the travel advisories should be issued related to specific areas of the country instead of issuing for whole Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce Pervez Malik held meeting with Canadian High Commissioner during this week in which the issue of visa rejection for Pakistani nationals came into limelight. It was observed that Canada was demonstrating unjustified treatment in case of Pakistani nationals as there were many instances when genuine businessmen were refused to grant visa without having any valid justifications.

“Issuance of Canadian visa to businessmen remains a cumbersome process. In past it has affected Pakistan's participation in SIAL Food show as well as organising of single-country exhibition in Canada”, it was officially conveyed to Canadian high-ups based in Islamabad.

Pakistani side argued in official interaction that in order to have fruitful and beneficial bilateral relations, it is important that exchange of people and knowledge also takes place in addition to exchange of capital.

These exchanges can take place through student exchange programmes, tourism, immigration etc. It has been observed of late that visa regime of Canada vis-à-vis Pakistan has become strict and visa rejections have increased. This needs to be looked into to increase people-to-people contact.

Further, blanket travel advisories issued by Canadian government discourage businessmen from traveling to Pakistan. It would be more helpful if area specific travel advisories are issued instead of one travel advisory for whole Pakistan.

Pakistan and Canada had established a Joint Working Group (JWG) in April 2007 and so far two meetings of JWG were held during last ten years. During the 2nd JWG held on 16th March, 2009, Canada agreed to study the Terms of Reference (ToRs) prepared by Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce for a Joint Study to identify roadblocks affecting business and exploring ways to promote bilateral trade.

The response from the Canadian side on establishing Joint Study for promotion of bilateral trade is still awaited, which needs to be expedited in order to promote bilateral economic ties. As a high-tech industrial society in the trillion-dollar class, Canada resembles the US in its market-oriented economic system, pattern of production, and high living standard.

Since World War II, the impressive growth of the manufacturing, mining, and service sectors has transformed the nation from a largely rural economy into one primarily industrial and urban. The 1989 US-Canada Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) (which includes Mexico) touched off a dramatic increase in trade and economic integration with the US, its principal trading partner.

Canada enjoys a substantial trade surplus with the US, which absorbs about three-fourths of Canadian exports each year. Canada is the US's largest foreign supplier of energy, including oil, gas, uranium, and electric power. Given its abundant natural resources, highly skilled labour force, and modern capital plant, Canada enjoyed solid economic growth from 1993 through 2007.

Buffeted by the global economic crisis, the economy dropped into a sharp recession in the final months of 2008, and Ottawa posted its first fiscal deficit in 2009 after 12 years of surplus. Canada's major banks, however, emerged from the financial crisis of 2008-09 among the strongest in the world, owing to financial sector's tradition of conservative lending practices and strong capitalisation. Canada achieved marginal growth in 2010-13 and plans to balance the budget by 2015.

In addition, the country's petroleum sector is rapidly expanding, because Alberta's oil sands significantly boosted Canada's proven oil reserves. Canada now ranks third in the world in proved oil reserves behind Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.