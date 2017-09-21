National senior, junior tennis championships from Sept 23

KARACHI: Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) is organising the fifth edition of Indus Pharma National Senior and Junior Tennis Championships from September 23 to 29 here at the Karachi Gymkhana.

The events are Juniors 18 Singles and Doubles, 16 and under singles, 14 and under singles, 12 and under singles, boys and girls 10 and under singles (with modified soft balls), girls 14 singles, seniors 35 doubles, seniors 45 singles, soft tennis male singles and doubles and soft tennis female singles.Para Sports Pakistan girls and boys tennis competition will also be part of the championship.