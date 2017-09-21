Pakistan XI to play UK Media XI in Miranshah

LAHORE: The superstars of Pakistan cricket will grace a special Zalmi Peace Cup T20 match in Miranshah on special instructions of the Chief of Army Staff.

The match will be organised by PSL champions Peshawar Zalmi and PCB. On the special instructions of COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa, the T20 match will be played between Pakistan XI and UK Media XI on Thursday (today).

To mark peace and encourage sports in Miranshah, this match will include Pakistani cricket superstars, including Inzamam-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Kamran Akmal, Junaid Khan, Umar Gul, Mushtaq Ahmed, Riaz Afridi, and Wajahatullah Wasti.

DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had stated during a World XI match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, that a match would be held in FATA.

Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi stated: “Peshawar Zalmi will continue to support all peace efforts and play its part in promoting sports in Pakistan.” —PR