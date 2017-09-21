Thu September 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

P
PR
September 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan XI to play UK Media XI in Miranshah

Pakistan XI to play UK Media XI in Miranshah

LAHORE: The superstars of Pakistan cricket will grace a special Zalmi Peace Cup T20 match in Miranshah on special instructions of the Chief of Army Staff.

The match will be organised by PSL champions Peshawar Zalmi and PCB. On the special instructions of COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa, the T20 match will be played between Pakistan XI and UK Media XI on Thursday (today).

To mark peace and encourage sports in Miranshah, this match will include Pakistani cricket superstars, including Inzamam-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Kamran Akmal, Junaid Khan, Umar Gul, Mushtaq Ahmed, Riaz Afridi, and Wajahatullah Wasti.

DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had stated during a World XI match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, that a match would be held in FATA.

Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi stated: “Peshawar Zalmi will continue to support all peace efforts and play its part in promoting sports in Pakistan.” —PR

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement