Literary collections donated to GCU

LAHORE :The family of late Prof M Rashid donated his personal library and literary collections to the Govt College University Lahore at a ceremony on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Tahir Kamran, Mr Zafar Rashid, the son of Prof M Rashid, the former Principal of Government College Lahore, were also present.

According to a press release issued, Prof M Rashid served GCU Lahore as Head of Economics Department before his appointment as the principal of the college. Dr Zafar Rashid, who is also Old Ravian, donated all his personal collections including books and literary journals of his father to GCU Library for the benefit of the university students. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Hassan Shah said GCU housed personal libraries of fifty-five reputed literary personalities. He said more than 150,000 books had been donated to GCU to date. He expressed gratitude to the family of Prof M Rashid for gifting the valuable personal collection to the university.