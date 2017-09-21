New literacy schools to be established: minister

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Dr Farrukh Javed has said the government will establish new literacy schools in each district according to the demographic survey. It is government’s responsibility to provide free and quality education to all citizens especially children, and Literacy Department is striving to achieve this goal.

The minister said this while addressing a consultative workshop for finalising “Punjab Literacy Policy” at local hotel here on Wednesday, according to a handout issued here. The purpose of the workshop was to consult the stakeholders in formulating the Punjab Literacy Policy. Literacy Secretary Dr Ismat Tahira, former Minister Shaheen Ateeq ur Rahman, representatives from government and private sectors and renowned educators were also present. The proposed draft of Punjab Literacy Policy was shared with the participants.

Dr Farrukh Javed said, "We are striving to make Punjab 100 percent literate by 2030." More than 0.4 million children studying in 13,000 non-formal basic education schools. Over 36,000 adults are studying in 6,300 literacy schools, he added. He said that more than two million people had been given basic education and imparted different skills by Literacy Department.

Meanwhile, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) will impart technical and vocational training to 100,000 youths in 116 trades next month under the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme Phase-IV.

This was said by NAVTTC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema while addressing a video conference in which many high level officials participated from Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday. During the session, the status of the training under Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Programme was evaluated and reforms were discussed to make the existing set-up more transparent, effective and meaningful in the fourth phase.

Zulfiqar Cheema said, "We must make efforts day and night to enhance the quality of training to bring it on a par with international standards" He stressed that the industrial linkages should be strengthened so that the youths could easily get jobs upon completion of their training.

He said that in the next phase the students would be provided with on-the-job training at various industries. Training a hundred thousand young boys and girls would, in fact, make a hundred thousand families financially stable, he added.