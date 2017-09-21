Brexit slowdown: a bleak backdrop for UK shift towards higher rates

LONDON: The Bank of England has chosen an unusual time to announce that British interest rates are likely to rise for the first time in more than 10 years.

The economy is growing at half its usual pace, retailers are struggling to sell to shoppers whose wages are rising slowly, car sales are falling and the housing market has lost steam. Only employment figures look strong.

On top of that, Britain is leaving the European Union in 18 months´ time and the ruling Conservative Party is still split over whether to compromise with Brussels on the exit terms or risk a fight.

Even inflation, which has accelerated well above the central bank´s target to nearly 3 percent, offers only a limited justification for higher borrowing costs - most economists believe it is likely to peak soon.

So the BoE has taken a risk by saying last week that most members of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) thought a rise was likely in the coming months. It has long said any increases are likely to be gradual and to a level lower than before the global financial crisis.

A first rise of a quarter percentage point would only reverse a cut made after Britons voted for Brexit in June last year and take rates back to a historically very low 0.5 percent, their level for most of the decade since the 2007-09 crisis.

But the BoE is now sounding more urgent than before about raising borrowing costs because it believes Brexit is likely to impose a reduced "speed limit" on how fast the economy can grow without pushing up inflation.

It worries that Britain, at least initially, will be less open to trade, employers will have fewer workers from EU countries to hire due to a clampdown on immigration and companies are likely to scale back investment.

That, along with a push by other central banks away from their own post-crisis emergency stimulus programmes, means it needs to get on with raising rates, Governor Mark Carney said on Monday.

Many economists responded to the MPC´s surprise announcement last week by bringing forward their predictions of a first rate rise to its next meeting on Nov. 2. But they are not convinced it´s the right move at this point.

"The rationale for the change of our forecast has been driven by the change in the Monetary Policy Committee´s rhetoric, not a change in our assessment of the outlook for the economy, aside from the admittedly very low unemployment rate," Sam Hill, an economist at RBC Capital Markets, said.

At 4.3 percent, unemployment is at its lowest level in more than 40 years and below the 4.5 percent level which the BoE has said would probably generate inflation.