Bilawal to address public meeting in Sahiwal today

ARIFWALA: Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a public meeting in Sahiwal on Wednesday (today). According to PPP leader Rafaqat Ali Ghaouri, preparations for Bilawal's public meeting address have been completed. The party's provincial leaders will also attend the public meeting.
