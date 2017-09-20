PAF chief urges private sector to explore aviation sector

Islamabad: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman NI(M) has encouraged the private sector to explore aviation sector which offered huge business prospects for them.

He said Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was procuring limited number of JF components and parts from the local industry and wanted that indigenous industry should meet its more needs that would also save precious foreign exchange of the country.

He said an aircraft needed components and parts from various industries and PAF wanted that local industry should enhance its role in aviation industry. He was addressing a dinner reception as the chief guest which was hosted by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in his honour. Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Spain and large number of business community was present at the occasion.

The air chief said that the government and defence services were at the same page to ensure economic security of the country and nation should not worry about security of Pakistan. He said if coalition of 43 countries could not succeed in Afghanistan, they should not blame Pakistan for their failure. He said CPEC offered wonderful prospects for Pakistan and assured that the government was fully aware of the importance of preserving the local industry. He highlighted the role of PAF in combating terrorism in the country and thanked ICCI for hosting dinner in his honour. He assured that PAF wanted to further consolidate its relations with private sector to work together for promoting defence and economic interests of Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Khalid Iqbal Malik, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry appreciated the initiative of air chief for encouraging private sector to enhance its role in the aviation industry. He said that private sector was interested in utilising the idle capacity of PAF infrastructure for commercial activities and hoped that positive approach of air chief would help in realizing these objectives. He stressed that government should encourage private sector to set up manufacturing units in CPEC Special Economic Zones that could meet the needs of aviation industry as well.

He lauded the efforts of PAF in synergy with other services for combating terrorism and establishing peaceful environment in the country. He hoped that such efforts would promote business activities, attract investment and boost the economy.

Khalid Malik, Senior Vice President ICCI thanked the Air Chief, diplomats and the participants for attending the event and hoped that support of Air Chief would help in carving out a way forward for private sector in the aviation sector.

Khalid Javed Chairman Founder Group on behalf of business community presented a cheque of Rs5 lac to Chief of Air Staff for PAF educational institutes for providing free education to financially deprived children. Chief of Air Staff also presented a shield to Nasir Qureshi Senior Member of ICCI for donating medicines of worth 1.9 million to various bases of PAF in time of need.