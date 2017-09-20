Why house was not put in order during Nawaz govt: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Tuesday said if the internal situation was not right, then why the house was not put in order during the government of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Khursheed Shah said if Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif were asking for a need to put the house in order, then there could be something in it but such statements give negative propaganda against Pakistan.

“If the house really was not in order then why it was not put in order during Nawaz Sharif’s government,” he said while talking to media persons here at Parliament House.

The opposition leader said international community was not ready to accept our narrative on terrorism and it was a failure of the government. “On the other hand, the world is paying attention to the narrative of those countries which are involved in terrorism in Pakistan,” he said.

To a question, he said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has talked about continuation of democratic process which is very appreciative. “The army chief said he supports democratic system and we are also saying that we can only make the country strong through democracy,” he said.

About consultation for appointment of new chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the opposition leader said consultation process was continuing with the opposition parties while one meeting was held with the government on this issue. He said names for the appointment of new chairman NAB were invited from the opposition parties.

To a question regarding the move of PTI to replace him as opposition leader, Khursheed Shah said every party has democratic right to bring their opposition leader if they possess majority of the opposition members. To another question, the opposition leader said the current assembly should complete its constitutional tenure. To another question, he said it was decided on the matter of Ayesha Gulalai that it was a party affair that should be settled at the party level.