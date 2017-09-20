Serving patients

It is an unfortunate truth that the Nishtar Hospital, Multan burn unit is not accepting burn patients of age less than 10. It is saddening that there is no burn unit in southern Punjab for the treatment of children that are suffering from serious burn injuries. Such patients need intensive care. Because of lack of facilities in Multan, a patient with burns covering more than 40 percent of the body cannot survive.

This is the responsibility of the healthcare department to allocate funds to all hospitals so that they can accommodate more patients. It is difficult to provide facilities to such patients in limited budget. The number of such cases is increasing day by day. But hospitals don’t even have enough beds for these patients. The concerned authorities must look into the issue.

Haider Zaman Khan (Multan)