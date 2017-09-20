Wed September 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

September 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Industries need help

Industries need help

Karachi is the golden sparrow for Pakistan as the country’s economy relies on this city. But industries in Karachi are in a serious crisis and are facing a lot of problems partly due to expensive electricity and gas. The overinflated prices have had negative effects on the country’s GDP.

Heavy taxes are slowly devouring our industries. The textile industry which used to cover around 68 percent of Pakistan’s exports is now contributing only 33 percent to the country’s exports. This is reducing Pakistan’s annual income significantly. In order to improve the state of our industries, the government needs to introduce such tax reforms that will not create hurdle for industries.

Syed Muhammad Arsalan Ali (Karachi)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement